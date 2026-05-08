Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 3

Castle put up 21 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves on May 6. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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