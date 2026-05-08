Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 3
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Castle put up 21 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves on May 6. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.