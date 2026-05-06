Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves on May 4, Castle had 17 points and five assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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