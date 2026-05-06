Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 2
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves on May 4, Castle had 17 points and five assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.