Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 4

Last time out on May 22, Castle posted 14 points, seven assists and two blocks in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.