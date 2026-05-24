FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 4

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 22, Castle posted 14 points, seven assists and two blocks in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News