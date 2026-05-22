Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Thunder on May 20, Castle had 25 points and eight assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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