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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 2

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 18, Castle posted 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in a 122-115 win over the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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