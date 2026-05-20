Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 2

Last time out on May 18, Castle posted 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in a 122-115 win over the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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