Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Castle tallied 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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