Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Castle tallied 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.