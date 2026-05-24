Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

In his last game, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 26 points and 12 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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