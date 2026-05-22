Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

In his last game on May 20, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points, nine assists and two blocks in a 122-113 win over the Spurs. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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