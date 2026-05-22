Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, May 22. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 30.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 20, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points, nine assists and two blocks in a 122-113 win over the Spurs. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.