Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 24 points, 12 assists and five steals. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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