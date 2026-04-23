Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20, Mamukelashvili totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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