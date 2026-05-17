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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 7

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Merrill's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill totaled 10 points in his last appearance, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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