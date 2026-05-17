Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 7

Merrill totaled 10 points in his last appearance, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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