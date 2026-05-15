Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 6

Last time out on May 13, Merrill recorded six points in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.