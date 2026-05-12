Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 4

Last time out on May 9, Merrill put up seven points in a 116-109 win over the Pistons. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

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