Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 4
Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Merrill's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on May 9, Merrill put up seven points in a 116-109 win over the Pistons. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.