Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Knicks In Game 4

In his last game on May 23, Merrill put up six points in a 121-108 loss to the Knicks. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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