Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

Last time out on May 19, Merrill recorded 12 points in a 115-104 loss to the Knicks. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.