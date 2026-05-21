Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2
Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Merrill's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 19, Merrill recorded 12 points in a 115-104 loss to the Knicks. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.