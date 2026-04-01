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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Heat On April 1

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. Hauser's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Hauser put up seven points in a 112-102 loss to the Hawks. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.8 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Hauser

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