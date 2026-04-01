Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Heat On April 1

Last time out on March 30, Hauser put up seven points in a 112-102 loss to the Hawks. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.8 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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