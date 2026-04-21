Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Hauser posted 12 points and seven rebounds in a 123-91 win over the 76ers. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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