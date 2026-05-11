Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 4
Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Hachimura's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 9, Hachimura posted 21 points and four assists in a 131-108 loss to the Thunder. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.