Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 4

Last time out on May 9, Hachimura posted 21 points and four assists in a 131-108 loss to the Thunder. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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