Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3
Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Hachimura's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 7, Hachimura put up 16 points in a 125-107 loss to the Thunder. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.