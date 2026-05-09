Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

In his last game on May 7, Hachimura put up 16 points in a 125-107 loss to the Thunder. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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