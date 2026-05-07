Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5, Hachimura put up 18 points. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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