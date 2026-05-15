Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 6

Last time out on May 12, Gobert posted four points and two steals in a 126-97 loss to the Spurs. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.