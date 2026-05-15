Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 6
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Gobert's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 12, Gobert posted four points and two steals in a 126-97 loss to the Spurs. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.