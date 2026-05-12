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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Gobert's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Spurs on May 10, Gobert had 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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