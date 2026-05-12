Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Spurs on May 10, Gobert had 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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