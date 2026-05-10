Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

In his most recent appearance, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8, Gobert put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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