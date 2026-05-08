Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 3

In his last game on May 6, Gobert put up five points and 10 rebounds in a 133-95 loss to the Spurs. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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