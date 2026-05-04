Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 1

Last time out on April 30, Gobert recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 110-98 win over the Nuggets. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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