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Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 2

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Holland's points prop was 3.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 5, Holland posted six points in a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers. Ronald Holland II averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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