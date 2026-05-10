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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 4

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Grimes' points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on May 8, Grimes posted six points in a 108-94 loss to the Knicks. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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