Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 4

In his last game on May 8, Grimes posted six points in a 108-94 loss to the Knicks. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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