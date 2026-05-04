Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 1

Grimes tallied three points, six rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 109-100 win over the Celtics on May 2. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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