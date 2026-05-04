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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 1

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Grimes' points prop was 6.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Grimes tallied three points, six rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 109-100 win over the Celtics on May 2. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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