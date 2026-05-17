Paul Reed And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Last time out on May 15, Reed recorded 17 points and six rebounds in a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers. Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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