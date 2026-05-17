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Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons

Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons • #7 PF

Paul Reed And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Reed's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 15, Reed recorded 17 points and six rebounds in a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers. Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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