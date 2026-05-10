Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4
Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. George's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
George totaled 15 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.