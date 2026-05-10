Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4

George totaled 15 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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