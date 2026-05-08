Paul George And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 3
Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. George's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 108-102 loss to the Knicks on May 6, George put up 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.