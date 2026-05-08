Paul George And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 3

In his last action, a 108-102 loss to the Knicks on May 6, George put up 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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