Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, George put up 17 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

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