Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2
Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. George's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 4, George put up 17 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.