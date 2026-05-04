Paul George And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 1

Last time out on May 2, George posted 13 points in a 109-100 win over the Celtics. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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