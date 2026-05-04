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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 1

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. George's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 2, George posted 13 points in a 109-100 win over the Celtics. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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