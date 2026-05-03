Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Pistons In Game 7

In his last game on May 1, Banchero posted 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 93-79 loss to the Pistons. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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