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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 23, Anunoby recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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