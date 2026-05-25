OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

In his last game on May 23, Anunoby recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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