OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 3

Anunoby put up 14 points and three blocks in his most recent action, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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