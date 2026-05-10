Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 4

In his last game, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8, Reid tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.

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