Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 4
Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8, Reid tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.