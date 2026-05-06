Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, Reid totaled 12 points and nine rebounds. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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