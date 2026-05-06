Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 2
Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Reid's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, Reid totaled 12 points and nine rebounds. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.