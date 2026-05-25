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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 4

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 23, Robinson put up two points in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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