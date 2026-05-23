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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 3

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 21, Robinson recorded four points in a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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