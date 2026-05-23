Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 3

In his last game on May 21, Robinson recorded four points in a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

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