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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 2

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 19, Robinson posted four points, six rebounds and two steals in a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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