Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 2

Last time out on May 19, Robinson posted four points, six rebounds and two steals in a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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