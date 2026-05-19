Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on May 10, Robinson recorded six points and six rebounds in a 144-114 win over the 76ers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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