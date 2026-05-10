Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 4

In his last action, a 108-94 win over the 76ers on May 8, Robinson put up six points and six rebounds. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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