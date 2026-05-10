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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 4

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 108-94 win over the 76ers on May 8, Robinson put up six points and six rebounds. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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