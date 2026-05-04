Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30, Robinson totaled six points and two blocks. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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