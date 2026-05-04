Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 1
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30, Robinson totaled six points and two blocks. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.