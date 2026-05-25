Miles McBride And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 4

McBride had five points in his last appearance, a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers on May 23. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

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