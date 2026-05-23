Miles McBride And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 3

McBride put up five points in his last game, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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