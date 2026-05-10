Miles McBride And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 4

In his most recent appearance, a 108-94 win over the 76ers on May 8, McBride had three points and two blocks. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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