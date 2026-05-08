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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 3

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. McBride's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 6, McBride put up four points in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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