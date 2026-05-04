Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30, McBride totaled three points and two steals. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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