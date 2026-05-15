Mike Conley And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6
Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Conley's points prop was 3.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on May 12, Conley posted five points in a 126-97 loss to the Spurs. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.